Home Indiana Evansville Locals Honor Fallen Veterans With Wreath Laying Ceremony December 15th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

Honoring our fallen war heroes is the goal of one organizations.

Wreaths Across America is a nation-wide event and here in the Tri-State, volunteers were on had at the Oak Hill Cemetery to honor their sacrifice by laying a wreath at their graves.

It’s a day of national remembrance carried out each year.

One organizer says they’re always looking for others to help volunteer.

“This is all volunteer,” said Chuck Norman, River City Cadet Squadron Commander. “It’s offered throughout the year through Wreaths Across America.

“Whether it’s civil air control, whether you’re in the boys scouts or any other organization, you can time out to pay tribute as well as work on donations for buying the wreaths and honoring those veterans in your cemeteries as well.”

It’s estimated that more than 5,000 soldiers are buried in Evansville Cemeteries.

To find out more, go to the Wreaths Across America website.

Comments

comments