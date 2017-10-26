Some Localized Wet Snow Possible Friday Night

Friday looks gross! It will turn cloudy & rain will develop area-wide. Much of this rain will fall in the chilly, raw air with brisk northwest winds behind the front.

Temperatures will fall all day & be in the 40s through the afternoon with wind chills in the 35-40 range.

The rain may push out for part of the area for a bit Friday evening, but another surge of moisture may spread rain over the area that lasts into early Saturday morning.

As cold air continues to bleed in, it is possible that the rain will mix with wet snow & may even completely change to a period of snow in some areas.

This would tend to occur along & east of I-69 with temperatures falling into the 32-34 range. If the snow can come down hard enough, then some local grassy/rooftop/vehicle wind shield slushy accumulation is possible. As the precipitation exits & the skies clear, lows of 28-32 are likely by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy, windy & cold with highs only in the 40s in the southwest (42-48), followed by gradual, slow clearing & 26-32 Saturday night.

3 km NAM model projection for around 2 a.m.:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments