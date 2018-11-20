Local WWII Veteran Celebrates Milestone Birthday

If you step into Irene Blessing’s room, she has more than nine decades worth of memories hanging on her wall.

“I’m 99 Friday and next year of course that’ll make me 100. I’m hoping I’m still here to tell them you’ve gotta give me a party,” says Blessing.

She’ll turn 99 this Friday and is the oldest living female veteran in Vanderburgh County.

“During World War, the war, they were calling for nurses and I finally told my mother, I was living with my mother at the time because my husband and my brother were already in service, and I told her I was going to join the service.”

Blessing joined the Army Nurse Corps after the bombing on Pearl Harbor in 1941 and spent two and a half years in England during World War Two.

“On D-Day, that night we heard planes, airplanes constantly were going over and we knew something must be going to happen because otherwise it was just a plane now and then,” says Blessing.

Blessing had the opportunity to go on the first Honor Flight of Southern Indiana in 2014 and loves to reminisce on her times in the Army.

“We were out for a walk in nature and they snapped my picture,” says Blessing.

She has four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild–and has family in all the branches of the military.

One of her secrets to a fulfilling life:

“There have been times of course that we all have our hurdles, but they don’t last for very long,” says Blessing. “You gotta say this too shall pass.”

And with a smile always on her face, Irene Blessing says her life has been truly that, a blessing.

“Smile. That’s the most inexpensive, lasting face lift and draws your features upward, and draws people to you.”

