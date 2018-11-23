Local WWII Veteran Celebrates Her 99th Birthday

Vanderburgh County’s eldest female veteran turned 99 Friday. Earlier this week we brought you the story of Irene Blessing.

Her husband and brothers were already serving when Irene decided to join the Army Nurse Corps. She spent two years serving in England and Blessing remembers hearing the planes fly over the city on the way to France ahead of D-day.

Friday she lives in Evansville and is surrounded by friends and five generations of family. Many of them came together for her special day at the Canton Inn to sing happy birthday and eat Chinese food.

“It’s just wonderful to be alive and to be able to be here with all my family and this isn’t even all of my family,” says Blessing.

Blessing has four children, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

