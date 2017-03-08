Home Indiana Evansville Local Workers to Build 44Community Home to Benefit Easterseals Rehab Center March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Piece by piece…local workers will build a 44Community House from the bottom up. But we need your help to do just that. The home is in the Poet Square Subdivision on the north side of Evansville. Murphy Homes will be donating 1% of the sale of the home to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

If you are interested in buying the home it’s already listed. Murphy Homes is building the residence and the home is expected to be completed by June for the 66th Annual Parade of Homes.

To vote on everything from the kitchen to bathroom to landscaping options, visit 44Community Home.





