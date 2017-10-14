Local Woman Witnesses Evansville Shooting

Last night’s shooting on Frisse Avenue stirred up many emotions from local witnesses. A woman who chooses to remain anonymous shared her firsthand account of what she witnessed at the tragic scene. She said, “They were spraying guns consistent there was no stop no handgun no shotgun it was an automatic gun.”

The woman also mentioned how she played a role in comforting one of the victim’s sons. The witness said, “I didn’t really see the eleven year old daughter but the thirteen year old ran to me and all I can do is hold him and just squeeze him like a mother would. Any mother would with a child in that situation. If you were a true mother you would know what that child must be going through.”

According to the police affidavit, Richard Worely admitted to shooting an AR-15 in the direction of the Hatt’s vehicle as they were returning home. Investigators say Worley had been staying at the Hatt’s home on Frisse Avenue while the victim and her family were out of town. Worley said he had been laying on the ground waiting for them to arrive.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged contact the We Tip Hotline.

