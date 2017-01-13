Home Indiana Evansville Local Woman Dances to do Good in the Community January 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

There are dance teams throughout the tri-state, but one new one proves to be a little extra special. One lady took it upon herself to start a dance troupe for those with special needs.

It’s a small act, but for the dancers it goes a long way. It takes just one person and a little kindness to make a difference in the community.

CarrieAnn Cannon is a dancer. She says, “I love to dance.”

One who wanted to share her love for dance with others, specifically those with special needs. “Everyone can dance even if they have disabilities,” CarrieAnn said.

CarrieAnn started the Smile Dance Troupe for those who are part of Smile on Down Syndrome. A non-profit organization for those with special needs in the area. She says it is a fun activity, but also an outlet for the dancers. “For them to express themselves through music and dance,” she said.

The team has dance practice every Tuesday where they stretch, practice and get ready to perform at events. It makes the dancers happy, but CarrieAnn says it makes her even happier. CarrieAnn says, “Complete joy…absolute joy…I absolutely enjoy coming here on Tuesday and being with my friends.”

Smile on Down Syndrome founder Nina Fuller says it is people like CarrieAnn that makes the community a better place. Fuller says, “It’s a whole community of people that are affected by her generosity and giving of herself.” She says CarrieAnn has a heart of gold for those with special needs. “She is off the wall crazy funny and full of love,” Fuller said.

And that love shines through when she is dancing, but it shines even brighter when she is dancing beside her new friends.

Dance practices are every Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the class and performances, Smile on Down Syndrome.

