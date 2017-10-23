Home Kentucky Henderson Local Woman Accused Of Stealing From Salvation Army October 23rd, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Henderson, Kentucky

In Henderson County, a Spottsville woman is facing first degree robbery charges accused of stealing items from the Salvation Army.

According to police, 42-year-old Heather Vibbert hid the items in her purse and then walked out of the store Friday. When confronted in the parking lot, police say she threw the items out of her car and threatened another woman. Vibbert is also accused of hitting that woman with her car door and fleeing the scene.

Police located her at her home Sunday and arrested her.

