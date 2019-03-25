Local Teacher Receives Surprise Gift of Classroom Supplies

A big surprise for a first-year teacher at Hebron Elementary School in Evansville. 44News partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Ms. Chase’s third-grade classroom a cart-load of school supplies and treats.

Crane Credit Union donated the supplies as part of its “education essentials” initiative which aims to relieve the financial burden teachers face when buying school supplies for their own classrooms. Ms. Chase says she started saving for supplies even before her teaching career began.

“Especially as a first-year teacher, it’s very hard financially to kinda get started, because you’re starting from the ground up. And there’s no fund giving from the schools. So, we have to pay for everything out of pocket. A lot of us expect that, and I saving up my last two years of college, just to get prepared for the move here, as well as starting my classroom from the ground up,” says Ms. Chase.

44News morning anchor Tommy Mason was there for the giveaway greeting students and passing out treats.

Crane Credit Union will continue to donate more supplies to other classrooms and school districts throughout the year.

