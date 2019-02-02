Local Students Open Clothing Bank to Help LGBTQ Youth

Today, more and more members of the LGBTQ-plus community are stepping forward, but it can still be hard for the youth to find acceptance.

So – a group of local student volunteers wanted to help.

Nick Johnson is a 16-year old student at the Signature school in Evansville. He identifies as a non-gender conforming youth. He’s listened to other students who identify as LGBTQ struggle with finding clothes that reflect their gender identity and presentation.”

“I started thinking, what would be the best way to deliver clothing to people while also promoting a safe and positive space for LGBTQ youth in the area,” Johnson said. “I thought, if we had a physical clothing bank, people could come, people could meet other people like them and talk with people and just be in a place where they felt safe and accepted.”

That’s where the idea started to open the Rainbow Jacket Project. He started talking with other students and quickly found others were willing to help.

One is 17-year old Emme Lang. She too attends Signature School and recalls early on with the project meeting and trying to organize what exactly to do.

“We met at a coffee shop and talked about what we wanted to do about it, and that’s when we really put everything together,” Lang recalls. “That’s where we really started to put everything together. We needed the space, we needed contacts and clothes, of course.

“That’s where it really got started; Nick and I at a coffee shop.”

The bank is housed at the Begley Annex building at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Johnson says the reaction from the community has been mostly positive.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be part of a community that is so supportive, and that is so willing to provide the time and materials we need to make this happen,” Johnson noted. “Honestly, this is not the amount of…the response I thought we would get.”

However, not all comments have been positive.

“We’ve gotten a few hate comments for our project, of course,” said Lang. “You know, social media does that. But overall, people in this community have been very supportive, especially on social media.

“We’re definitely seeing positive changes in Evansville. It’s come from everywhere. Positive changes are trickling in, slowly, like rainfall.

“I can remember several years ago there were several hate comments on a page on Facebook that was open to LGBTQ-plus and all those hate comments are so far, gone away.”

Johnson wants to promote a safe and positive environment for LGBTQ youth in the tri-state.

“Being in a space where you know that you can be yourself and you know you’re not under threat of being attacked physically, attacked mentally, insulted, harassed, etc., is really important,” said Johnson. “I feel incredibly blessed to be part of a community that is is so supportive, and that is so willing to provide the time and materials we need to make this happen.”

The overall goal is to help open Evansville up to be more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

“Evansville is catching up, but it’s catching up quicker than we expected it to, which I think is an awesome thing to see,” said Lang. “Our goal is to offer safe space and open Evansville up to these types of things. We’re hoping to take part in that positive change and be part of that positive change.”

