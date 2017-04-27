Home Indiana Evansville Local Students Learn how to Help with Teen Court April 27th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

About a dozen students learn more about how they can participate Vanderburgh County’s Teen Court. The students will help first time juvenile offenders and run hearings during sentencing for students in trouble.

The kids that go through Teen Court are juvenile offenders who have committed misdemeanor and low level felonies.

The program is a diversion from juvenile court and gives the offender a second chance. Their offenses would not go on their public record.

“They’re getting to handle the really serious issues that are facing young people in our community and the choices young people are making. And we get to take the kids who have made dumb choices and take them down a different road,” said Laura Ferguson, Executive Director of the program.

Participants in the Teen Court volunteer program must be in the seventh through 12th grades.

