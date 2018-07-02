Local Special Olympics Athletes Compete In USA Games

Southwestern Indiana will be well-represented this week at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle. Dakota Moore, of Princeton, and Heather Zwingelberg, of Mount Vernon, will be competing in the track and field competition.

Moore will be competing in the 400 and 100 meter runs, 4×100 meter relay, and long jump. He worked out twice a day and ran up to 70 miles per week to train for the Special Olmpics USA Games.

“You know you’re gonna have the toughest competition so you’ve gotta go all out,” Moore said. “I just like the nice feeling of after a long distance mile the nice sweat and cool down afterwards and you’ll be like, ‘Hey I did this. I ran an extra mile’ and that’s like an extra mile more in life – every mile gets you there.”

Moore developed his passion for running at Princeton High School, where he competed in cross-country and track.

Zwingelberg’s love for running also goes back to high school. She competed in multiple events for Mount Vernon’s High School’s unified track team. She will race the 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter, and 4×100 meter relay in Seattle.

Moore and Zwingelberg are two of just eight Indiana athletes who qualified for the USA Games in the track and field category. A total of 78 athletes are representing the state in various sporting events.

“It feels amazing to like get to go with them and like hang out with them for whole week,” said Zwingelberg. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Opening ceremonies took place Sunday in Seattle. Athletes will compete in events throughout the week, with the closing ceremonies to be held Friday evening. You can see a full schedule of events here.

