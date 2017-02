Heart disease is the number one killer of women and a local event hopes to change that. Friday is the perfect time to get your heart health checked out with a free event called “Pink Goes Red.”

It takes place Friday from 11AM until 1PM in the Browning Room at Central Library.

There will be free glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings, as well as cooking demonstrations and giveaways.

The event is hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha.

