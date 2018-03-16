Home Indiana Local Santa Claus to be Inducted Into Hall of Fame March 16th, 2018 Jessica Dixon Indiana

Every Christmas season many families visit Santa at the Christmas store in Santa Claus. Although he’s usually the one giving the gifts, next month he’s getting a very special gift of his own. He’s going to be inducted into the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.

Christmas might seem far away.

“It’s not! It’s only 284 days away!”

And although Santa is busy making a list and checking it twice, he’s getting ready to be added to a very special list himself.

“In Denver on April 20th, I will be officially inducted in the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame.”

He will be the 58th santa to be inducted, following in the footsteps of many St. Nick legends including Jim Yellig.

“It’s a very prestigious group, and to be part of that, the hall of fame, which is the most famous I suppose, or at least some of the best Santas we hope. My fathers in it, and I’m in it.”

Santa will be presented with a special red sport coat complete with an official International Santa Hall of Fame patch.

“Like when you win the Masters, and you get the green coat, and you get into the Hall of Fame you get the red coat.”

Santa spends the season visiting with children at the Christmas store in Santa Claus.

“The children, and the children come in all sizes from little bitty to great big, and they all light up with they see Santa, and that warms my heart.”

Although being inducted into the hall of fame is a huge honor, Santa says being selected as the Santa for the Christmas store is even better.

“It does not get any better than that. Some people think the Macy’s thanksgiving day parade is it, but this is it. I get to be here over 200 days a year watching the smiling faces on children and adults.”

And no matter what the season, Santa wants everyone to remember one thing.

“Whether i’m here or not, we always have the magic of christmas. We always need to keep that in our mind, and in our heart.”

Many famous faces that have portrayed Kris Kringle are also International Santa Claus Hall of Fame inductees including Mickey Rooney and Ed Asner.

