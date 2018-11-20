Home Indiana Evansville Local Salon Gives Out Free Haircuts For Thanksgiving November 20th, 2018 44News Evansville, Indiana

Stylists with one tri-state barber shop and salon spent Monday pampering people who couldn’t afford it otherwise. The Evansville Rescue Mission drove 25 people to The Parlour in Evansville. They received free haircuts and shaves just in time for the holidays – and were given a thanksgiving meal. The barbers and stylists say it isn’t about receiving, it’s about giving back to those who need it.

Kevin Leisure of The Parlour says, “It’s just very humbling. Just giving back to the community and doing our part. You don’t know what everybody’s situation is.”

The free haircuts and a meal were a perk ahead of the Rescue Mission’s 96th Annual Gobbler Gathering.

