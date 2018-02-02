Home Indiana Evansville Local Restaurants & Law Enforcement Gear Up For Super Bowl Sunday February 2nd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

If you haven’t bought all the food and snacks yet for Sunday’s big game, you still have a few days to go. But if you don’t want the mess and hassle of cooking and cleaning at home.

You have plenty of great options across Evansville.

Amy Word, owner of Lamasco’s Bar & Grill says they are offering new options for folks who don’t necessarily want to go out,

“Will have a great party here as we do every single year, one of the awesome things, we started delivery service about two weeks ago, so will be delivering on Super Bowl Sunday, so you can go to lamascobarandgrill.com and be able to get all the goodies here if you decide to stay home rather than getting out to join the party.”

Further down Franklin Street, Sportsman’s Billards is even giving away some free food during the game Sunday.

Bar manager Ryan Darr says, “It’s usually a very good day, a lot of fun, we are giving away free wings, free chips and nachos, free chili, so it usually end up being a pretty successful day overall.”

No matter who you are cheering for this Super Bowl Sunday, Evansville Police Department is cheering for you to get home safely.

EPD says whether you are at a bar or restaurant or a friends house drinking, make sure you have a plan in place to get home.

Public Information Officer Jason Cullum says, “We’ve really been stressing the designated driver program in Evansville over the last couple years due to some tragic deaths that we have had that were preventable, this Sunday is no different, please make that part of your plan, we have Uber, we have Lift now, call a friend, make sure you have the ability to get home safely after you’ve enjoyed the game.”

We can all agree we are all rooting for people’s safety during game night.

Despite most of the Tri-State being predominately Colts or Titans fans — Some are rooting for the team from our nation’s birthplace.

Darr says, “We all want the Eagles to win, because we don’t like Tom Brady, pretty sure the Patriots will win anyway, will see.”

Word says, “It’s like politics we try to keep those low when you’re in the business of making everybody happy.”

