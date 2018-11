Home Indiana Evansville Local Restaurant On W. Franklin Street Set To Close On Jan. 1, 2019 November 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Another restaurant in Evansville will be closing its doors at the beginning of 2019.

PG restaurant on West Franklin Street will close for good in 2019. According to a Facebook post by General Manager Todd Huber, PG will close its doors for good as of January 1st, 2019. Since its opening in 2013, PG has hosted several local bands and comedy acts.

No word as to the reasoning behind the closing.

