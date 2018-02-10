Home Indiana Evansville Local Residents Talk Issues To Southwestern Indiana Legislators February 10th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Folks gathered at the Evansville Central Library for a panel to talk to their legislators bright and early Saturday morning. Two issues were the heat of the discussion.

Jobs was frequently discussed among the crowd. Representative Ryan Hatfield says,”We need to make sure the workforce development bill that passes is actually a workforce development bill for jobs that pay more than a minimum wage that provide for people’s families.”

However, some people still feel as though their voices were not heard enough at the panel. Evansville resident Mandraki Rankin says he heard many people agreeing about problems, but says there was not much agreement on solutions. Rankin says, “We know why we have temp agencies. These businesses don’t wanna deal with the insurance. They don’t wanna deal with the insurance. They don’t wanna deal with everything it takes in order for them to get a job so this is a way for businesses to save money.”

Hatfield says the workforce development bill still needs more work in order to provide higher paying jobs. “I think we need to be doing more to make sure the wages keep up with the states around us. I think we took a step backwards this session so far I hope that will turn around.” Another big issue was gun control in Indiana.

Dr. Richard Moss, who is running for Congress says he favors the crime control approach. Moss says, “You have to be a law abiding citizen. There are a lot of background checks that you have to go through to get a to buy a gun and a concealed carry permit but this is something that really protects people.”

Rankin says there is a bigger issue that lies behind the cause of crime. He says, “The thing was they brought up the gun crime and the crime in the community but they failed to address the fact that about the poverty issue and how the poverty issue affects the actual crime in the community.”

The next Meet Your Legislators panel is scheduled for Saturday, March 10th.

