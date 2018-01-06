Home Indiana Local Residents Discuss Future Plans for Newburgh Museum January 6th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh Museum has only been around for four years. Officials tell us, 2,600 people had walked through its doors in 2017.

It was a crowded room at the Newburgh Museum Preservation Hall while community members discussed ideas like acquiring more exposure and space. Residents and community members alike joined to voice their wishes for the museum’s long term strategic plan.

One thing everyone seemed to have in common was a strong appreciation for the town’s history. A Newburgh resident says,”I’ve lived in Newburgh for about five years I’ve always known about Newburgh I’m from Evansville originally and I was excited to hear about the museum and how to be a part of the future of the museum… I care about the history and the future and it’s a great little museum.”

Newburgh Museum Director, Todd Glass says he is thrilled with the outcome while more than 50 people attended to pitch their ideas.

His next mission is to get the word of the museum out to residents and people beyond the Newburgh area. Glass says, “Now the Newburgh Museum is a real jewel of the community of Newburgh but there’s a lot of folks in and around our area that aren’t aware of the museum.”

Anyone who might have an interest in touring the museum can expect an abundance of historical content and materials within the Preservation Hall. Glass says, “We have everything about Newburgh here, its history on coal mines and the Civil War history, the architectural history, the history of the schools and everything here are located on the bottom floor of the Preservation Hall and folks that haven’t been by should stop by and check us out.”

The Newburgh Museum hopes to double the amount of visitors they had last year. The museum also offers a membership to those who are interested.

