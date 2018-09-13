44News | Evansville, IN

Local Red Cross Volunteers Bear Down For Florence

September 13th, 2018 Indiana

Retired firefighter Donnie Day has been there before, literally. The longtime Red Cross volunteer has been stationed in West Virginia 4 times during disaster scenarios. He’s currently battering down the hatches in Charleston as Florence pushes forward.

Day spoke to 44NEWS from Charleston as the storm started to barrel toward the Eastern Seaboard. He says that they are in the planning phase, setting up cots and getting water ready should flooding occur there.

