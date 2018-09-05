Home Kentucky Local Reactions to Nike’s Colin Kapernick Ad September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Response has been pouring in all over the country following Nike’s 30 year Anniversary ad campaign announcement.

Former quarterback Colin Kapernick was chosen to be the face of the campaign with a slogan that reads “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kapernick began kneeling during the National Anthem in a 2016 pre-season game when he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in protest to racial injustices and police brutality.

In response to Nike’s ad, there have been numerous cries to boycott the company from those that oppose the decision to use Kapernick as the face of the campaign.

A local viewer sent in a video of themselves exploding Nike gear. A pair of Nike shirts are exploded with the caption of the video reading “Just did it.”

