Local Pool Players Are Headed to the VNEA Championships!

There are TONS of teams that practice on the regular at places like Bob’s Lounge and Chappy’s Steakhouse in Grayville.

I met up with one of these groups that have been bringing home awards for years.

Meet Mickey:

I just competed in the Indiana State Championship at the Valley level. They have an A Division, which is like Intermediate, and I won the A Division; so, in the state of Indiana I’m considered a Master.

Nate:

I’m ranked 17th in the world in 9 ball, 15th in the world in 8 ball.

Gary:

I’ve won the Open Indiana State 8 Ball Championship, the Open Indiana State 9 Ball Championship, I’ve won the Seniors’ Championship a couple of years ago.

I won the Evansville City Championship 9 times.

And TJ:

In Indiana I’m ranked as a 7…out of 7.

They’re a locally based, award winning team, that’s headed to Vegas for the Valley National Eight Ball League Championships…again!

Who ARE these guys?

My dad used to teach Barbershop Quartet singing, and we used to go down to the Elks’ Club. That’s when I met Hubert Cokes, who was known as “Daddy Warbucks”. One of his best friends was Minnesota Fats. And I would go down and rack the balls for them. They’d give me Cokes, and eventually they let me play games with them.

These guys are so good that I wondered if it was talent, skill, or both…?

Nate:

They kind of need to be in cadence with each other, pool is such a strategic game.

Mickey:

I’ve been playing about 35 years, and I have what you call skill. I’ve practiced over the years. My younger brother, from the day he picked up a stick at a young age, he just had a natural ability about him.

WOW!

These guys are so amazing that we’ll talk more about them, and the Championships, next week.

*SPOILER ALERT**

Nate:

Your talking 37 countries, 5000 players, it’s just amazing! Your talking 500 tables in one room, 350 in one room, 150 in another room. It’s just, it’s an experience.

Tune in next Thursday for more.

