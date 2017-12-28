Home Indiana Hoosier Plumber Provides Tips to Prevent Pipes From Freezing December 28th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

This frigid weather is causing problems for homeowners. Experts say if you don’t keep a close eye on your pipes it could cost you thousands.

One Hoosier plumber made his rounds earlier Thursday in one case, the pipe that pumps water out from a basement into the ground was frozen.

The owner had to use a torch to thaw it or else when the snow melted the basement could be flooded and ruined. You could pay to put the pipe underground, or otherwise, you should find some other way to insulate it.

That plumper is offering some tips so he doesn’t have to come to your house next.

Plumber Garrett Waldeck says, “Just keep cabinets open, keep garages closed, that’s a big thing. People will leave their garage open and it’ll freeze the house pretty quick. ”

With a long stretch of sub-freezing temperatures coming experts say if something isn’t working normally in your home you should call a professional.

Comments

comments