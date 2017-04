NASCAR’S most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., announced plans to retire Tuesday.

His decision comes after 18 seasons and more than 600 races behind the wheel, which includes two Daytona 500 victories.

Local pastor Dale Beaver spiritually guided drivers, like Earnhardt Jr., during his time on the track. Beaver explains why Earnhardt Jr. is one a few recent big names in racing to retire.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments