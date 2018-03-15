Home Indiana Evansville Local Officials Honored at 23rd Annual Leadership Awards March 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The 23rd annual Leadership Evansville recognized and honored more than 140 people in Vanderburgh County for their outstanding leadership.

The Celebration of Leadership awards recognized a diverse people, projects, and organizations in the community. 44 awards were presented to hundreds of recipients who demonstrate outstanding selfless community service in…

The arts, community and neighborhood, education, environment, government and public service, and health and social service.

Leadership Evansville Cheif Executive Lynn Miller-Pease says, “We’re going to learn all about what you do in the community. Going forward we are going to try something a little bit different. We are going to look at adding nominations for the celebration of leadership every single month of the year, so it’s sort of a slower build, and we can highlight more people throughout the year.”

The Celebration of Leadership ceremony recognizes examples of outstanding community and public service in the arts.

Comments

comments