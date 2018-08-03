Home Kentucky Local Officials Address Russian Interference In Election August 3rd, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

“This is a threat we need to take extremely seriously and to tackle and respond to with fierce determination and focus,” says FBI Director, Christopher Wray.

Some U.S. intelligence officials say the U.S. is under attack from Russia. They say they’re using social media as a way to divide the country, but some fear they could hack voting machines in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Our voting machines in Kentucky are not networked so we don’t have that issue, and I don’t think we ever will,” says Chief Deputy Richard House of Daviess County Clerks Office.

This election, Kentucky will be testing out E-poll books which could make the process quicker. Officials say if anything is tampered with, they will still have paper ballots so they can go back and reference the paper trail if the numbers aren’t adding up.

“Our equipment, when it’s not here when it’s not in the field, it’s stored in a location where we have that card access in the building, and we have a lot of security measures of who gets access to those voting machines. So we have that in place. As far as being at the polling place, there is no accessibility through a network plus in our case, we have a lot of paper ballots that are scanned in through optical machines so if anything ever happened or if anything was ever questioned there is a voter-verified paper trail,” says Chief Deputy House.

