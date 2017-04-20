Local Musician Turned Nashville Staple : Jay Putty

Last week I got a #SneakPeek of Jay Putty’s newest music video that garnered over 13,000 views in just two days, and when I heard that this Nashville fixture was performing here in Evansville at Wired Coffee House & Music Venue?

I had to meet him and get the inside scoop on his rise to musical popularity at only 23 years old!

Like a lot of musicians, he started honing his skills in the church choir, and then…?

I sustained an injury, and I couldn’t really go outside for the Summer, so my mom was like, ‘Let’s go to Wal Mart. Pick out one thing, and that’s what youi’re gonna do since you’re indoors all Summer.’ And there was this guitar for like twenty five dollars, and I was like, ‘Mom, I’m gonna do it’! And she was like, ‘You’re gonna pick it up and put it down.’ Well, the problem is that I picked it up and haven’t put it down since.



And then he packed his bags and took the leap to Nashville!

I was born and raised here, and did a lot of touring and traveling by myself, and in other bands as a touring musician and as a solo artists in bands.

And then I came, with my manager, we came down to Nashville and it just felt so homey; it felt like a bigger version of Evansville.

I don’t like Country, but his style has made me rethink that position.

I don’t have a twang, I don’t like to force it, I don’t want to be disingenuous to who I am and what Country Music is. You know, I just try to be myself and write songs that tell a story.

Inspired by Singer/Songwriters like Thomas Rhett and Sam Hunt, his songs reflect his life and truths.

A lot of the songs that I love personally, for myself, like my new single it comes from my family; stories I pick up from them and their experiences.

Like “All I Need to Know” is about me growing up here in Evansville and being so happy to be able to play music; have a good girl, have my family, and just appreciating everything I have.

He’s even written songs for other popular artists! So what’s next for Jay Putty?

I’m kind of like just doing the artist, songwriter thing. Whichever one takes off faster? We’ll see what it does. But, I want to do music.

That’s like my short term and long term goal; just to write and just to play, and just do whatever I can to do music.

All the time.

