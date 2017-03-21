Home Indiana Evansville Local Meals On Wheels Likely Unaffected In Trump Funding Cuts March 21st, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Meals on wheels of Evansville says the cuts proposed in Trump’s budget plan likely will not affect the program locally. Volunteers deliver meals to about 100 clients who depend on the service throughout the week. When Trump unveiled his budget, headlines claimed funding would be slashed but Meals On Wheels is not a federally funded program.

The Evansville affiliate gets $8,000 – $10,000 a year from a Community Development Block Grant that would be cut under Trump’s new plan, “We do receive and have for many years, some funds from the Department of Metropolitan Development and that is part of the community development block grant that you hear about, so that funding will have an impact on us if that is cut,” said Executive Director Mrryl Choate.

A majority of the program budget is raised locally through donations from people in the community. Choate says concerned clients should not worry, delivery and meals service will continue.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments