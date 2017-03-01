Local Library Expands Collection

A local library is expanding its collection next week.

The Washington Carnegie Public Library in Daviees County, Indian is switching over to Evergreen Indiana.

This open source integrated library system gives cardholders access to 100 libraries across Indiana.

Having an Evergreen account will allow members of the Washington Library to have books delivered from other libraries.

Delivering materials to the local library will take a week or two.

Patrons will be able to keep the books for 21 days and DVDs for seven.

Patrons without home access to Evergreen can use the library as they have done previously, after receiving new library cards.