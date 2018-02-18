Local Legislators Join American Legion Tour

Members of the State American Legion usually travel to many different parts of the country, but today Evansville was the destination. State officials also kept our veterans in mind as they talked about various national issues. Many veterans grouped together at the Funkhouser Post to discuss if their needs are being met as well as increasing sponsorship for the veteran focused organization.

The State American Legion promote programs such as Legion Baseball, Hoosiers Boys and Girls State Organizations and fund scholarships for young children. The state commander for the American Legion says, “It is a chance to meet our community, our legion people, our staff and it’s the first time they get a chance to meet and greet throughout the state.”

U.S. Congressman, Larry Bucshon also attended the American Legion Tour event. He says he has been working to make sure veterans are getting the healthcare benefits they deserve. Bucshon says, “It’s so shocking around the country, how we have people who have served our country who are homeless. Those are some of the issues the American Legion works on as well as other veteran organizations.”

Wendy McNamara was also in attendance. She says there is still legislation for veterans that she is attempting to promote at the State House.

She has co-authored House Bill 1214 which deals with CBD oil and industrial hemp. McNamara says, “That would be a pretty important bill coming through for veterans or for anybody that is experiencing pain in their life and could find comfort through the use of CBD oil.”

The State American Legion will also host a spring conference on April 6th and 8th.

