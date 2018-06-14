Home Indiana Evansville Local Leaders Hope Rally Raises Gun Violence Awareness June 14th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

A citywide uptick in homicides caused the Evansville Police Department to create the Viper Unit. Viper has been successful so far, taking dozens of illegal guns off the street and serving countless felony warrants. Still, the gun violence remains in the city and a group of community leaders band together on Thursday to hold a rally to help raise gun violence awareness.

Mostly everyone at the rally was in orange which serves as the gun violence awareness month color. It’s bright and hopefully help drew some eyes as cars passed the Evansville Civic Center.

The rally was organized by community leader Rev. William Payne. He spoke about passing common sense gun laws and one bill in particular that will be filed in Marion County. It would ban assault rifles and guns that hold more than 10 bullets in a magazine.

Rev. Payne wasn’t the only one that spoke at the rally. Groups like Indivisible Evansville and Mothers Against Senseless Violence all spoke out about ways they are trying to curb gun violence locally.

Those who made the greatest impact were a couple of mothers who lost their children to gun violence. The mother of Calab Luckett, who was shot on Christmas Day a year and a half ago, made the plea to have people listen to her so that no more kids die.

