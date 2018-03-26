Home Indiana Evansville Local Leaders Honored at Downtown Optimist Club Award Ceremony March 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Many folks find themselves happy while at the Golden Corral but Monday they may have been feeling a bit optimistic as well. That’s because the Evansville Downtown Optimist Club was holding its annual awards there.

It was packed with local leaders supporting the optimist club and its mission to help youth in the area. With three high school essay winners, a citizen of the year award and many more there was no shortage of hardware to take home.

Optimist Club Program Director Larry Neisen says: “I appreciate the people that I’ve met through the optimist organization I get to know the police chiefs the sheriff’s the mayors and I think it gives me a good feeling to know them and to know they are helping our youth.”

For more information on the optimist club and ways to help out head on over to Downtown Optimist Club of Evasnville.

Comments

comments