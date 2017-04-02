Local Lawmaker Joins Future Caucus

Indiana now boasts a population that is 30% millennial and local lawmakers are taking notice. A small group of legislators at the Statehouse have formed the Future Caucus: a new caucus that focuses on the issues that young people are interested in. Currently it is a small group, only 4 democrats and 4 republicans according to State Representative Ryan Hatfield. He is one of the 8 standing for millennials. Hatfield says the group has big plans, like visiting every town in the state of Indiana to energize a youth base that is rapidly growing.

