Local Lawmaker Joins Future Caucus

April 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Indiana now boasts a population that is 30% millennial and local lawmakers are taking notice. A small group of legislators at the Statehouse have formed the Future Caucus: a new caucus that focuses on the issues that young people are interested in. Currently it is a small group, only 4 democrats and 4 republicans according to State Representative Ryan Hatfield. He is one of the 8 standing for millennials. Hatfield says the group has big plans, like visiting every town in the state of Indiana to energize a youth base that is rapidly growing.

Jeff Goldberg

