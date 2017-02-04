Home Indiana Local Law Enforcement Enforcing Save Driving for Super Bowl Sunday February 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department, in partnership with the Governor’s Council on Impaired and Dangerous Driving and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute would like to remind all Indiana motorists to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl responsibly by driving sober and safe.

During the 2016 Super Bowl weekend there were 467 traffic collisions in Indiana. Of those collisions, 30 were alcohol related, with 27% involving a driver with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or greater.

They would also like to remind motorists that accidents and deaths resulting from impaired driving can be prevented by taking the proper precautions.

For more information on Indiana’s efforts on impaired driving prevention and enforcement visit www.in.gov.

Comments

comments