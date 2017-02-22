Local KHSAA District Tournaments Highlights and Scores: Feb. 22, 2017
Boys 9th District
Final: Owensboro 59, Owensboro Catholic 61
Girls 10th District Championship
Final: Henderson County 48, Webster County 53
Girls 9th District Championship
Final: Muhlenberg County, McLean County
Thursday Games
Girls 9th District Championship
Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo at Daviess County at 7 p.m.
Boys 6th District Championship
Henderson County at Webster County at 7 p.m.
10th District Championship
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County