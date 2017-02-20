Local KHSAA Basketball District Pairings
Boys Basketball
Monday
10th District
Muhlenberg Co. at McLean Co. at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
6th District
Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.
7th District
Caldwell Co. at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 7:45 p.m.
9th District
Apollo at Daivess Co. at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday
6th District
Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.
7th District
Dawson Springs at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 6 p.m.
9th District
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro at 6 p.m.
Apollo vs Daviess Co. at Daviess Co. at 7:45 p.m.
Ohio Co. at McLean Co. at 6 p.m.