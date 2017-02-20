44News | Evansville, IN

Local KHSAA Basketball District Pairings

February 20th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro, Sports

Boys Basketball

Monday

10th District
Muhlenberg Co. at McLean Co. at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

6th District
Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.

7th District
Caldwell Co. at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 7:45 p.m.

9th District
Apollo at Daivess Co. at 7 p.m.

 

Girls Basketball

Monday

6th District
Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.

7th District
Dawson Springs at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 6 p.m.

9th District
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro at 6 p.m.
Apollo vs Daviess Co. at Daviess Co. at 7:45 p.m.
Ohio Co. at McLean Co. at 6 p.m.

