Local KHSAA Basketball District Pairings

Boys Basketball

Monday

10th District

Muhlenberg Co. at McLean Co. at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

6th District

Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.

7th District

Caldwell Co. at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 7:45 p.m.

9th District

Apollo at Daivess Co. at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday

6th District

Union Co. at Webster Co. at 7 p.m.

7th District

Dawson Springs at Madisonville-North Hopkins at 6 p.m.

9th District

Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro at 6 p.m.

Apollo vs Daviess Co. at Daviess Co. at 7:45 p.m.

Ohio Co. at McLean Co. at 6 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments