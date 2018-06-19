Home Indiana Local Inmates Transferring to Jefferson County Jail June 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Jail is partnering with Jefferson County to relieve some of the inmate overcrowding at the local facility.

Some inmates from Vanderburgh County will be transferred to a jail in Jefferson County. The Vanderburgh county board of commissioners unanimously approved the decision Tuesday.

They say jail populations tend to increase in the summer. The board says the partnership with Jefferson County isn’t a permanent solution – but it will help relieve a growing problem.

Bruce Ingelheim says, “There is going to have to be a construction project put in place and right now we are looking at funding trying to understand how much money we have got so we understand how big we can improve our own jail facility and construction projects usually take a couple years to complete so we are quite a ways down the road before we actually solve the problem.”

As an agreement between the two counties inmates from Jefferson County can also be moved and managed by the Vanderburgh County jail.

Comments

comments