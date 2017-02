Local IHSAA Boys Basketball Scoreboard: Feb. 28, 2017

The first day of Indiana High School Boys Basketball sectionals are complete. Sectional semi-finals and championship games will play Friday and Saturday. 28.

Regionals will begin March 11. Semi-state games will follow, starting March 18. The state finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

4A Evansville North Sectional

Final: Evansville North vs. Evansville Central

G2: Evansville Harrison vs. Evansville Reitz – Friday at 7 p.m.

G3: Castle vs. Winner of G1 – Friday

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3 – Saturday

3A Washington Sectional

Final: Jasper 46, Washington 44

Half: Vincennes Lincoln 23 vs. Southridge 19

G3: Pike Central vs. Jasper – Friday

G4: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G2 – Friday

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4 – Saturday

3A Boonville Sectional

Final: Mt. Vernon 56 vs. Boonville 51

Final: Gibson Southern vs. Evansville Bosse

G3: Heritage Hills vs. Mt. Vernon – Friday

G4: Evansville Memorial vs. Winner of G2 – Friday

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4 – Saturday

2A Southridge Sectional

Final/OT: North Posey 62 vs. Evansville Mater Dei 66

Final: Forest Park vs. Perry Central

G3: South Spencer vs. Mater Dei – Friday

G4: Tell City vs. Winner of G2 – Friday

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4 – Saturday

1A Wood Memorial Sectional

Final: Springs Valley 29, Wood Memorial 47

Final: Cannelton vs. Northeast Dubois

G3: Evansville Day vs. Wood Memorial – Friday

G4: Tecumseh vs. Winner of G2 – Friday

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4 – Saturday

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments