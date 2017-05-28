Local HS Baseball/Softball Matchups and Game Times
Indiana Baseball
Class 4A
Reitz – Bosse Field
Sectional Championship: Castle vs Central will play Monday at 11 a.m.
Class 3A
Jasper – Ruxer Field
G3. Jasper vs Southridge will play Monday at 10 a.m. CT.
G4. Princeton vs Pike Central will play Monday at Noon CT.
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Bosse – Bruan Stadium at University of Evansville
G3. Gibson Southern vs Heritage Hills will play Monday at 10 a.m.
G4. Boonville vs Bosse will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Championship: Winner of G3 vs Winner of G4
Class 2A
South Spencer
Sectional Championship: South Spencer vs Mater Dei will play Monday at 7 p.m.
Class 1A
Northeast Dubois
G2. Springs Valley vs Wood Memorial will play Monday at 10 a.m.
G3. Cannelton vs Northeast Dubois will play Monday.
Championship: Winner of G2 vs Winner of G3
Indiana Softball
4A Regionals – Gibson Southern
Gibson Southern vs Floyd Central Tuesday at 6 p.m.
3A Regionals – Nativity Field
Memorial vs Vincennes Lincoln will play Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Kentucky Baseball
2nd Region – Crittenden County
Livingston Central vs Madisonville-North will play Monday at 10 a.m.
Christian County vs Union County will play Monday at 1 p.m.
Henderson County vs Crittenden County will play Monday at 7 p.m.
3rd Region – Owensboro Catholic
Meade County vs Apollo will play Monday at 10 a.m.
Muhlenberg County vs Grayson County will play Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Daviess County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 3 p.m.
Kentucky Softball
2nd Region – Christian County
Union County vs Crittenden County Monday at 11 a.m.
Madisonville-North Hopkins vs University Heights will play Monday at 3 p.m.
Lyon County vs Webster County will play Monday at 5 p.m.
3rd Region – Muhlenberg County
Grayson County vs Owensboro Catholic will play Monday at Noon.
Daviess County vs Butler County will play Monday at Noon.
Hancock County vs Ohio County will play Monday at 2 p.m.
Meade County vs Muhlenberg County will play Monday at 2 p.m.