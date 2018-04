Home Indiana Evansville Local High School Golfers Play Alongside Pros at Victoria National April 23rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Thirteen local high school golfers had the chance of a lifetime to play alongside professional athletes on Monday.

Pros competing in the United Leasing Championship this week at Victoria National Golf Club paired up with local players to play in a shoot out format competition.

Win or lose, it is a rare opportunity for high school golfers to play alongside professionals and learn from their experiences.



