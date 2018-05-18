Home Indiana Evansville Local Gun Range to Host National Train a Teacher Day Training Sessions May 18th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

After the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida the idea of arming teachers in the classroom became a national conversation. While the merits of doing such have yet to be seen, action is being taken to help give teachers gun safety training.

May 19th will be national train a teacher day, an informal event that has spread across the country. Here in the Tri-State, Uncle Rudy’s will be hosting free classes at noon, 2 and 4 PM. A link to sign up can be found here.

The classes will include a classroom session which will teach educators how to identify guns and render them safe. Then educators can move to the range to receive hands on gun safety training.

John Rudolph, the man who owns Uncle Rudy’s, hopes that this day doesn’t come off like a sales pitch. Teachers have a lot on their plate trying educate the youth, but if they are interested in training Rudolph is happy to help.

