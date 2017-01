Home Indiana Local Gets Crowned Indiana State Fair Queen January 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana State Fair queen has been crowned and she’s from Vanderburgh County.

Becca Lax has been named Indiana State Fair queen. This past summer she was crowned in a county pageant.

This is the second year in a row the queen has been from Vanderburgh County. Last year, North High School grad Tate Fritchley was crowned.

