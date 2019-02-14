Local Funeral Home Holds Organ Donor Registration Event

An Evansville funeral is celebrating National Donor Registration Day with an organ registration event.

The Alexander Funeral Home- East Chapel partnered with the Indiana Donor Network to host the event in an attempt to recruit organ, tissue, and eye donors.

Dignity Memorial community outreach coordinator Jill Brinkley says, “It only takes a few minutes to register and transform someone’s life. Just one organ, eye, and tissue donor can potentially save and heal more than 75 lives.”

The location is 2115 Lincoln Ave. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

