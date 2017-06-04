Local Firing Range Hosts Annual Safety Sunday

A local firing range is promoting National Gun Safety Month with an educational event. Uncle Rudy’s Indoor Firing Range in Evansville, hosting it’s annual Safety Sunday.

Organizers say the event aims to give proper training and education to firearm owners to prevent tragedies involving guns.

The event had safety demonstrations and one on one instruction. Organizers say every gun owner needs to attend a safety refresher like Safety Sunday.

Allen Rudolph says, “Even, the nerf guns we’re emphasizing safety. They’re pointing in safe direction, unloaded until ready to use them. Safety’s on. Just a good way to teach kids even at an early age, gun safety Is important.”

The Evansville Police Department and Indiana National Guard were there. Boy Scout Troops and the National Rifle Association were also at the event.

Comments

comments