Local Farmers Impacted By Abnormal Weather Conditions

Due to the flooding and cooler temperatures the past few months, farmers are way behind on their growing season.

Soil temperatures are still below normal, preventing farmers from planting sweet corn, soybeans and other crops.

Local farmers say they’re hoping for more favorable weather as spring moves along.

“You have one partner and that partner is mother nature, so mother nature will dictate how we go forwards, we are hoping for some favorable weather.”

Paul Mayse will open his farmer’s market Wednesday, May 2nd. He says strawberries will be delayed until at least Memorial Day.

In a normal growing season he has them around Mother’s Day.

Comments

comments