Local Event to Help 2-Year-Old Battling Cancer

Event to Help 2-Year-Old Battling Cancer October 18th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana

An event set for late October will help a local boy and his family who are going through the fight of their lives.

It’s been almost a month since 2-year-old Julius Tramill underwent a bone marrow transplant during his treatment for leukemia.

Julius is being treated at a hospital in Cincinnati. He’s still on a feeding tube, but he is out of intensive care.

The event is called “Nightmare on Locust Street.” It’s set for Saturday, October 28th from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

All the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Julius and his family while he’s undergoing his cancer treatment.

To donate or to learn more about his battle, visit the GoFundMe Page here: GoFundMe for Julius Tramill

