Local Dispatch Centers Working To Improve 911 Services

Dispatch Centers Working To Improve 911 Services December 5th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Officials in both Vanderburgh and Daviees County are working to improve their 911 services for their communities. The dispatch center in Vanderburgh County is currently in the process of implementing a new digital mobile radio system, known as P-25, that will take their operation services to the next level. The project is totaling approximately 3.9 million dollars according to Director Rodney Buchanan of the Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch. He says, “It’s going to be a total public safety upgrade as far as the community goes there’s going to be better coverage in certain areas; as far as radio coverage it’s really a radio project not necessarily a phone project for when a caller calls in.”

Some of the new features will include better sound for both dispatchers and officers in the field, including 1,800 new radios.

Officials in Daviees County in Kentucky say they have already upgraded their system over three years ago. Now they are working towards updating their Geographic Information System with advanced applications. Public Information Officer Andrew Bell says, “We’re going to be adding that with Rapid 911 or Rapid SOS Smart 911 services. This will definitely help people to help us locate them a lot quicker within the county and within the community.”

However Daviess County and Vanderburgh County are not alone. Several other counties in the area are either in the process of moving to a new system or considering moving in that direction. Vanderburgh County officials say the project is aimed to be completed by Spring of 2018.

Daviees County officials say the Smart 911 services will be underway during the first quarter of next year.

