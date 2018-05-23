Local Counties Given Grants to Public Housing Authorities
Numerous grants were given to counties in the in the Midwest for funding that goes to housing authorities in Indiana.
These grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which gives annual funding to 3,100 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.
To help public housing authorities make the necessary improvements to their properties, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave $32 million in annual funding to housing authorities in Indiana. All local grants can be seen below.
ILLINOIS
Edwards Co Housing Authority: $83, 168
Housing Authority – County of Saline: $1,131,717
Housing Authority of the County of Wayne, Illinois: $369,028
Housing Authority of the County of Wabash, IL: $224,487
White County Housing Authority: $190,647
INDIANA
Housing Authority of the City of Evansville: $953,083
Housing Authority of the City of Huntingburg: $87,851
Housing Authority of the City of Tell City: $325,745
Mount Vernon Housing Authority: $103,152
Rockport Housing Authority: $228,389
KENTUCKY
Housing Authority of Beaver Dam: $99,131
Housing Authority of Central City: $137,650
Housing Authority of Dawson Springs: $339,439
Housing Authority of Greenville: $97,328
Housing Authority of Henderson: $899,883
Housing Authority of Madisonville: $346,447
Housing Authority of Morganfield: $119,585
Housing Authority of Owensboro: $1,221,606
Housing Authority of Sturgis: $93,074