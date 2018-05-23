Home Illinois Local Counties Given Grants to Public Housing Authorities May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Numerous grants were given to counties in the in the Midwest for funding that goes to housing authorities in Indiana.

These grants are provided through HUD’s Capital Fund Program, which gives annual funding to 3,100 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

To help public housing authorities make the necessary improvements to their properties, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave $32 million in annual funding to housing authorities in Indiana. All local grants can be seen below.

ILLINOIS

Edwards Co Housing Authority: $83, 168

Housing Authority – County of Saline: $1,131,717

Housing Authority of the County of Wayne, Illinois: $369,028

Housing Authority of the County of Wabash, IL: $224,487

White County Housing Authority: $190,647

INDIANA

Housing Authority of the City of Evansville: $953,083

Housing Authority of the City of Huntingburg: $87,851

Housing Authority of the City of Tell City: $325,745

Mount Vernon Housing Authority: $103,152

Rockport Housing Authority: $228,389

KENTUCKY

Housing Authority of Beaver Dam: $99,131

Housing Authority of Central City: $137,650

Housing Authority of Dawson Springs: $339,439

Housing Authority of Greenville: $97,328

Housing Authority of Henderson: $899,883

Housing Authority of Madisonville: $346,447

Housing Authority of Morganfield: $119,585

Housing Authority of Owensboro: $1,221,606

Housing Authority of Sturgis: $93,074

