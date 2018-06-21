Home Indiana Local Church Holds Inclusive Worship Service For LGBTQ Members June 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

June is pride month in the U.S. and as part of their celebrations, Fresh Air Community of Faith held an inclusive worship service Thursday.

The LGBTQ friendly service was a chance for people in the community to come together to share their faiths and help raise money for the Tri-State Alliance Youth Group.

Tri-State Alliance serves LGBTQ middle and high school students in the area. Thursday’s worship centered around supporting and including everyone for who they are.

President of Tri-State Alliance Wally Paynter says, “I think this is important because a lot of LGBTQ people feel like they’ve been excluded from the church and this is a message that you are welcome at least from this church and the allied churches that are involved in tonight’s service.”

Head to Fresh Air Community of Faith for more information.

