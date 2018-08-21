Home Sports Local Charities to Receive Checks from Golf Gives Back Program August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Sports

The United Leasing Championship Old National Bank Golf Gives Back program will be presenting checks to local charities.

Charities who participated in the 2018 Old National Golf Gives Back program will receive the checks from the United Leasing Championship Old National Bank Golf Gives Back.

Local charities have received over $1.2 million for the past six United Leasing & Finance Championships. Due to the success of the 2018 United Leasing & Finance Championship, that total will grow even larger.

The United Leasing & Finance Championship has continued this tradition through the Old National Bank Golf Gives Back program. When buyers purchased tickets on-line to the tournament, they were asked to choose a charity from a drop-down menu of local charities.

The checks will be presented to the charities on August 23, 2018 at 10:30am in the Old National Bank Wayne Henning Atrium.

The 2019 United Leasing Championship will take place April 22 – April 28, 2019 at Victoria National in Newburgh, Indiana.

